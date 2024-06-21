Kodiak Copper Secures $6.9M for Exploration

Kodiak Copper (TSE:KDK) has released an update.

Kodiak Copper Corp. has successfully closed an upsized non-brokered private placement, raising $6.9 million, which will fund their 2024 exploration program, including drilling at the MPD project. The offering saw significant interest from existing shareholders and introduced new institutional investors to the company. The proceeds are intended for exploration expenses and general corporate purposes, with certain tax benefits for British Columbia resident investors.

