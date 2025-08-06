Kodal Minerals Advances Bougouni Lithium Project Amid Operational Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kodal Minerals ( (GB:KOD) ) has provided an announcement.

Kodal Minerals has provided an update on its Bougouni Lithium Project in Southern Mali, highlighting ongoing operations at the open pit mining and Dense Media Separation processing plant. Despite challenges such as heavy rainfall affecting mining access and delays in explosive deliveries, the production of spodumene concentrate has exceeded 45,000 tonnes, ready for export. A recent visit by Mali’s Minister of Mines and the Bougouni Governor was positively received, with the company emphasizing the need for an export permit to ship the concentrate to China. The project continues to prepare for its first export, with coordination underway with ports in Côte d’Ivoire.

Kodal Minerals is at a transitional stage with a strong balance sheet and recent progress in lithium production. However, the lack of revenue and negative cash flows are primary concerns. The stock may be undervalued, presenting potential upside if operational improvements are realized. Corporate events positively impact the outlook, but technical indicators remain neutral to bearish.

More about Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals PLC is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the mining sector, specifically in lithium extraction. The company operates the Bougouni Lithium Project in Southern Mali through its subsidiary Les Mines de Lithium de Bougouni SA, where it holds a 49% shareholding.

Average Trading Volume: 58,637,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £65.91M

