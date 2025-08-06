Kobrea Exploration Expands El Perdido Porphyry Target in Argentina

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kobrea Exploration Corp. ( (TSE:KBX) ) has provided an announcement.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. has announced significant expansions at its El Perdido porphyry target in Mendoza Province, Argentina. Recent airborne magnetometry and ASTER analysis have revealed that the porphyry system is larger than previously recognized, extending to the east and southeast. This expansion suggests increased potential for the project, which is now permitted for road construction and diamond drilling. The company’s upcoming drilling program aims to further explore these promising findings, potentially enhancing Kobrea’s position in the regional mining sector.

More about Kobrea Exploration Corp.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration projects primarily targeting copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company is actively involved in projects across southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina.

Average Trading Volume: 56,642

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$16.52M

