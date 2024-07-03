Kobo Resources Secures $7.4M for Gold Project Growth

Kobo Resources Inc. (TSE:KRI) has released an update.

Kobo Resources Inc. has successfully closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising a total of $7.4 million, signaling strong market confidence and enabling aggressive growth of its Kossou Gold Project in Cote D’Ivoire. The company’s strategic partnership with Luso Global Mining and Mota-Engil is set to leverage their West African experience, enhancing Kobo’s regional presence and future prospects.

For further insights into TSE:KRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.