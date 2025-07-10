Kobo Resources Reports High-Grade Gold Finds at Kossou Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kobo Resources Inc. ( (TSE:KRI) ) has issued an update.

Kobo Resources Inc. has announced additional high-grade gold mineralization at its Kossou Gold Project, particularly in the Road Cut Zone, with significant intercepts including 15.5 meters at 2.3 g/t Au. The latest drilling results enhance the company’s understanding of the structural controls in the area and support the continuity of high-grade mineralization. With the current drill phase complete, Kobo is planning a 15,000-meter drill program to further explore the Jagger, Road Cut, and Contact Zones, as well as new targets in the Jagger South area. This progress underscores the project’s potential and positions Kobo to advance towards a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate.

More about Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources Inc. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in advancing its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire, which is a key area of interest due to its prospective gold mineralization.

Average Trading Volume: 62,621

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$29.71M

