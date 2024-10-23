KOA Corporation Revises Financial and Dividend Forecasts

Koa (JP:6999) has released an update.

KOA Corporation has revised its financial and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, due to a decline in demand for resistors caused by economic stagnation in key regions. The company now anticipates lower net sales and profits, with the annual dividend per share forecast reduced from ¥50 to ¥40. KOA remains committed to providing stable shareholder returns while maintaining essential internal reserves for future growth.

