KNT Holdings Reports Reduced Losses Amid Cost Cuts

KNT Holdings Limited (HK:1025) has released an update.

KNT Holdings Limited has announced a significant reduction in its losses for the first half of 2024, reporting an expected loss of HK$9.5 million compared to HK$14.7 million in the same period last year. This improvement is attributed to decreased administrative expenses, increased gross profit, and reduced losses from associates. Investors are advised to stay cautious as these figures are based on preliminary assessments.

