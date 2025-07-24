KNT Holdings Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from KNT Holdings Limited ( (HK:1025) ) is now available.

KNT Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 22, 2025, in Hong Kong. The AGM will address several key issues, including the receipt of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and the authorization of the board to fix remuneration. Additionally, resolutions will be considered for granting the board the authority to repurchase shares and to issue additional shares, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on maintaining flexibility in its capital management.

