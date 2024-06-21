KNT Holdings Extends Share Subscription Deadline

KNT Holdings Limited (HK:1025) has released an update.

KNT Holdings Limited has announced the extension of the deadline to complete its new share subscription under the general mandate from the initially planned date to the 26th of June 2024, to allow for the completion of necessary administrative tasks. The terms of the Subscription Agreement remain unchanged except for the new completion date, and shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:1025 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.