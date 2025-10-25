Knowles Corporation’s Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Knowles Corporation’s Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth

Knowles Corporation’s Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth

Knowles Corporation ((KN)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The recent earnings call for Knowles Corporation reflected a generally positive sentiment, with notable achievements in revenue and EPS growth, particularly within the Precision Devices segment and defense market. The company is effectively managing its cash flow and making strategic investments, leading to share buybacks and debt reduction. Despite facing challenges such as higher production costs in the specialty film line, increased SG&A expenses, and tariff exposure, the overall outlook remains optimistic for future growth.

Overall Revenue and EPS Growth

Knowles Corporation reported a revenue of $153 million for Q3 2025, marking a 7% increase year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) also saw a significant rise of 22% year-over-year, reaching $0.33. This growth underscores the company’s strong financial performance and effective operational strategies.

Precision Devices Segment Success

The Precision Devices segment was a standout performer, generating $88 million in revenue, which is a 12% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by robust demand across medtech, defense, industrial, and EV and energy markets, highlighting the segment’s strategic importance to Knowles Corporation.

Strong Cash Flow and Share Buyback

The company reported cash from operations amounting to $29 million, which facilitated a share buyback of $20 million and a reduction in bank borrowings by $15 million. This demonstrates Knowles’ commitment to returning value to shareholders and maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

Defense Market Performance

The defense market showed particularly strong performance with significant design wins and bookings, supported by increased defense spending and robust demand for military applications. This sector continues to be a key area of growth for Knowles Corporation.

Higher Production Costs in Specialty Film

The specialty film product line experienced higher production costs and lower-than-expected yields, which impacted the gross margins. This challenge highlights the need for improved efficiency and cost management in this segment.

Increased SG&A Expenses

SG&A expenses rose by $2 million from the previous year, driven by annual merit increases and higher incentive compensation costs. While these expenses are a concern, they reflect the company’s investment in talent and performance incentives.

Tariff Exposure

Tariff exposure remains a concern, although it accounts for less than 5% of revenue and 3% of the cost of goods sold. The company has successfully passed these costs onto customers so far, mitigating the impact on its financial performance.

Guidance for Continued Growth

Looking ahead, Knowles Corporation anticipates continued growth, with Q4 2025 revenues expected to be between $151 million and $161 million, representing a 9% increase at the midpoint year-over-year. EPS is projected to range from $0.33 to $0.37. The Medtech & Specialty Audio segment is expected to grow by 2% to 4%, while the Precision Devices segment is projected to grow at the high end of their 6% to 8% range in 2025. Cash generation from operations is forecasted to be 16% to 20% of revenues, supporting further share repurchases and debt reduction.

In conclusion, the earnings call for Knowles Corporation was marked by a positive sentiment, with strong revenue and EPS growth, particularly in the Precision Devices segment and defense market. While challenges such as higher production costs and increased expenses persist, the company’s strategic investments and effective cash flow management suggest a promising outlook for future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement