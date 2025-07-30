Know Labs Secures $350,000 Loan from Goldeneye

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Know Labs ( (KNW) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 6, 2025, Know Labs, Inc. entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Goldeneye 1995 LLC, agreeing to issue shares of its common stock in a private placement. Subsequently, on July 28, 2025, Know Labs and Goldeneye entered into a Promissory Note, where Goldeneye agreed to loan Know Labs up to $350,000. This bridge loan, accruing interest at 12% per annum, is due by January 28, 2026, or upon demand by the lender. This financial arrangement is part of a proposed transaction, highlighting Know Labs’ strategic efforts to secure funding and potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholder interests.

Spark’s Take on KNW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KNW is a Underperform.

Know Labs faces significant financial and operational challenges, reflected in a low overall score. Key factors include negative financial performance due to substantial losses and high leverage, alongside weak technical indicators. Valuation metrics further underscore the stock’s unattractiveness given its negative P/E ratio and absence of dividends. Without any positive earnings call or corporate events to offset these issues, the stock remains a high-risk investment at this time.

To see Spark’s full report on KNW stock, click here.

More about Know Labs

Average Trading Volume: 5,443,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $19.04M

See more insights into KNW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue