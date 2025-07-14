Knight Transportation Secures New $2.5 Billion Credit Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Knight Transportation ( (KNX) ) is now available.

On July 8, 2025, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. entered into a new $2.5 billion unsecured credit facility, replacing its previous $2.3 billion credit facility and $250 million term loan. This new agreement includes a $1.5 billion revolving line of credit and two term loans, with varying maturity dates extending to 2030. The new credit facility is expected to streamline the company’s financial structure by consolidating its debt under more favorable terms, potentially enhancing its operational flexibility and financial stability.

