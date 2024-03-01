Knight Transportation Announces New CEO and CFO

An announcement from Knight Transportation (KNX) is now available.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has announced key leadership changes with Adam W. Miller ascending to the role of Chief Executive Officer and joining the Board of Directors on February 26, 2024, succeeding David A. Jackson. Following a successful tenure with the company since 2002 and various roles, including CFO of Knight Transportation and President of Swift Transportation, Miller’s extensive experience within the company primes him for the top job. Concurrently, Andrew Hess, with a strong background in finance and corporate development, will take over as the new CFO. Both appointments are part of a strategic move as the company continues to navigate the dynamic transportation industry.

