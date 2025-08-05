Knife River Corporation Reports Q2 2025 Earnings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Knife River Corporation ( (KNF) ) has issued an update.

On August 5, 2025, Knife River Corporation announced its second quarter 2025 earnings. The announcement, which was also submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, could have implications for the company’s financial performance and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (KNF) stock is a Buy with a $85.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Knife River Corporation stock, see the KNF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KNF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KNF is a Neutral.

Knife River Corporation’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call outlook are the main strengths, driving the overall score. However, technical analysis indicates bearish short-term momentum, and valuation metrics suggest moderate appeal.

More about Knife River Corporation

Average Trading Volume: 635,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $4.72B

