KNeoMedia Limited Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

KNeoMedia Limited ( (AU:KNM) ) has shared an update.

KNeoMedia Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement, approved by the board, outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations. This disclosure is part of the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability, potentially strengthening its position in the market and reassuring stakeholders of its governance practices.

More about KNeoMedia Limited

KNeoMedia Limited operates in the educational technology industry, providing digital learning solutions. The company focuses on delivering engaging educational content and platforms to schools and educational institutions, aiming to enhance learning experiences and outcomes.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.07M

Find detailed analytics on KNM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue