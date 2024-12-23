KNeoMedia Director Expands Stake with Major Share Acquisition

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

KNeoMedia Limited’s director, James Kellett, has significantly increased his stake in the company, acquiring 66,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares. This change, reported to the ASX, reflects Kellett’s growing commitment and influence within the company, now holding over 94 million shares. Such moves can signal confidence in the company’s future prospects to investors.

