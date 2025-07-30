KMD Brands Limited Announces Lapse of Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from KMD Brands Limited ( (AU:KMD) ).

KMD Brands Limited, a company listed on the ASX and NZX, announced the lapse of 2,623,324 performance rights. This includes 876,944 rights issued in December 2022 and 1,746,380 rights issued in December 2023. The lapse of these performance rights may impact the company’s financial obligations and share-based compensation plans.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KMD) stock is a Hold with a A$0.35 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KMD Brands Limited stock, see the AU:KMD Stock Forecast page.

More about KMD Brands Limited

Average Trading Volume: 480,775

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$169.4M

See more data about KMD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

