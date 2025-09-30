KMD Brands Director Increases Stake with Major Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from KMD Brands Limited ( (AU:KMD) ).

KMD Brands Limited has announced a significant acquisition of shares by its Non-Executive Director, Philip Bowman, who increased his stake in the company by purchasing 500,000 ordinary shares. This transaction, valued at $137,147, reflects a strategic move that could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects and potentially influence market perceptions positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KMD) stock is a Hold with a A$0.30 price target.

More about KMD Brands Limited

KMD Brands Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on outdoor apparel and equipment. The company is known for its range of products that cater to outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers, positioning itself as a leader in the market for outdoor gear.

Average Trading Volume: 566,619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$165.6M



