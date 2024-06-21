KMC Properties Reschedules Financial Reports

KMC Properties ASA (DE:6V4) has released an update.

KMC Properties ASA has rescheduled the publication of its Q2 interim report from August 22, 2024, to July 12, 2024, to align with their recent combination with Logistea AB, which involves Logistea acquiring KMC Properties’ operations. The company has also announced its financial calendar for 2024, with the half-yearly report on July 12, and quarterly reports for Q3 and Q4 on October 31, 2024, and February 13, 2025, respectively.

