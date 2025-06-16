Klotho Neurosciences Achieves Debt-Free Status with $11M Raise

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Klotho Neurosciences ( (KLTO) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 16, 2025, Klotho Neurosciences announced that it raised over $11 million through the exercise of existing warrants, which allowed the company to exceed Nasdaq’s stockholders’ equity requirements and retire all outstanding debt, resulting in a debt-free balance sheet. This financial maneuver positions Klotho Neurosciences favorably for continued Nasdaq listing and potentially strengthens its market position in the biogenetics industry.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. is a U.S.-based biogenetics company focused on developing innovative cell and gene therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease. The company utilizes a patented form of the ‘anti-aging’ human Klotho gene and its novel promoter and delivery systems, with a portfolio that includes DNA and RNA therapeutics and genomics-based diagnostic assays.

