Klondike Silver Expands Private Placement

Klondike Silver (TSE:KS) has released an update.

Klondike Silver Corp. has announced an extension of its private placement to raise up to $1.5 million, offering up to 30 million units at $0.05 per unit, with additional incentives for early investment. The proceeds are intended to further develop its Sandon B.C. project and for general working capital. The offering includes share purchase warrants exercisable over five years, with closing anticipated by July 26, 2024, pending TSX Venture Exchange approval.

