Klea Holding’s Strong H1 2023 Financial Performance

Visiomed Group SA (FR:ALKLH) has released an update.

Klea Holding reports robust growth in H1 2023, with a 23% rise in sales despite the temporary closure of its City Walk medical center. The company also reduced its net financial debt and improved EBITDA and net profit, while rejecting a takeover bid offer. Looking forward, Klea Holding anticipates continued growth and profitability in the second half of the year.

