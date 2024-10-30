Klaveness Embraces Wind Power for Greener Shipping

Klaveness Combination Carriers AS (DE:36K) has released an update.

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA is set to enhance their environmental strategy by incorporating two bound4blue eSAILs® suction sails on their new CABU III vessel, marking the largest installation of its kind. This innovative wind-assisted propulsion system aims to significantly reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, aligning with KCC’s ambitious goal to cut fleet carbon intensity by over 45% by the end of the decade. The collaboration reflects a broader industry shift towards sustainable maritime operations.

