Klarsen SA Shareholders Unite on Growth Vision

Klarsen SA, a French data marketing specialist, reports unanimous shareholder approval of all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the endorsement of the previous fiscal year’s accounts and a share buyback program. The company also highlighted the successful acquisitions of ITL and DAFI in 2023, which have already enhanced profitability, and reaffirmed their ambitious target of achieving a 20 million euro turnover by 2026.

