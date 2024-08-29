KKR Fund’s NTA Per Unit Sees Marginal Rise

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund reports a slight increase in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, moving from $2.4600 to $2.4635, marking a 0.14% rise as of August 26, 2024. These figures, presented in Australian dollars, are unaudited estimates by KKR Australia Investment Management and not guaranteed, emphasizing that past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors are advised that this information is for general purposes only and should be considered in conjunction with professional financial advice.

For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.