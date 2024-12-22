KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Slight NTA Increase

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

KKR Credit Income Fund has reported a slight increase in its net tangible assets (NTA) per unit, with the current estimate reaching $2.4656 as of December 18, 2024, reflecting a marginal rise of 0.02%. Due to upcoming public holidays, there will be delays in posting NTA estimates on December 23 and 30. Investors should note that these figures are approximate and unaudited.

For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.