KKR Credit Income Fund NTA Sees Marginal Rise

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

The KKR Credit Income Fund has reported a slight increase of 0.11% in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, with the current estimate at $2.4595 as of September 18, 2024. This information, which is unaudited and approximate, comes from the fund’s manager, KKR Australia Investment Management Pty Limited, and while based on reasonable grounds, future performance is not guaranteed. The figures are presented in Australian dollars and are intended for personal use only.

For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.