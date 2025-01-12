KKR Credit Income Fund Announces Minor NTA Decrease

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

KKR Credit Income fund Units ( (AU:KKC) ) has provided an announcement.

The KKR Credit Income Fund has announced a minor decrease in its Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit, with the value estimated at $2.4495 as of January 8, 2025, reflecting a 0.01% decline from the previous estimate. This update, while indicating stability in the fund’s value, highlights the ongoing management and monitoring of investments by KKR, ensuring stakeholders are informed of the fund’s performance, albeit with the acknowledgment that past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

More about KKR Credit Income fund Units

KKR Credit Income Fund is part of the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. Its primary product is the Credit Income Fund, managed by KKR Australia Investment Management Pty Limited, with a focus on providing income through credit investments. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited acts as the responsible entity.

YTD Price Performance: -0.42%

Average Trading Volume: 464,941

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

