Kiu Hung International Holdings Announces New Share Subscription Agreement

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0381) ) has provided an announcement.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited has entered into a Subscription Agreement with a subscriber to issue 157,800,000 new shares at a price of approximately HK$0.4309 per share. This agreement involves a financial arrangement where the subscription money of approximately HK$68 million will be offset against existing convertible bonds, potentially impacting the company’s share capital by increasing it by approximately 16.66%. The completion of this subscription is conditional, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

More about Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,391,538

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$382.8M

