Kiu Hung Executives Boost Stake, Signal Confidence

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited has seen a notable increase in insider share purchases, with Chairman Mr. Yang Ling and Co-chairman Mr. Li Lizhong acquiring substantial stakes in the company. This move reflects their confidence in the firm’s future prospects, as Mr. Yang bought 10 million shares and Mr. Li purchased 42 million shares at an average price of HK$0.78 per share. Investors are advised to remain cautious in the trading of the company’s securities.

