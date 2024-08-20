KITZ Corporation Announces Merger with Toyo Valve

Kitz (JP:6498) has released an update.

KITZ Corporation is set to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Toyo Valve Co., Ltd. in a bid to enhance market responsiveness and operational efficiency, effective January 1, 2025. This strategic move aims to strengthen the ‘Toyo Valve’ brand and expand sales while improving service levels. The merger, which will not require shareholder approval due to its simplified and short-form nature, is anticipated to have an immaterial impact on KITZ’s consolidated financial results.

