Kits Eyecare Completes Over-Allotment Shares Sale

Kits Eyecare (TSE:KITS) has released an update.

Kits Eyecare Ltd., a leading provider of digital eyecare solutions, has successfully completed the full exercise of its over-allotment option, generating $1.71 million from the sale of additional shares held by certain shareholders. The transaction did not produce any proceeds for the company itself, but following the sale, insiders now collectively hold approximately 74.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

