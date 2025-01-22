Kitron Secures Major Order from Kongsberg for Naval Strike Missile Electronics

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Kitron ASA ( (GB:0F0J) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kitron has secured a NOK 300 million order from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace for electronics related to the Naval Strike Missile, extending a previous contract. This order, slated for production in 2026 at Kitron’s Arendal facility, reinforces the company’s role as a key industrial partner in the defense sector and aligns with their growth expectations, strengthening their market position in defense and missile systems.

More about Kitron ASA

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company, operating in sectors such as Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices, and Defence/Aerospace. The company has a presence in several countries, including Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the United States, and employs around 2,400 people with revenues of EUR 775 million in 2023.

YTD Price Performance: 9.88%

Average Trading Volume: 4,925

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: NOK7.39B

