Kitanotatsujin Corp: Financial Dip with Recovery in Sight

Kitanotatsujin Corporation reported a decrease in consolidated net sales by 16.8% for the three months ended May 31, 2024, compared to the same period in the previous year. However, the company forecasts a recovery with a 6.5% growth in operating profit for the full year ending February 28, 2025. Notably, no changes in dividend forecasts or significant subsidiaries have been announced.

