Kistos Holdings Appoints New Deputy CFO

Kistos Holdings PLC, an energy company focused on the transition trend, has announced the appointment of James Thomson as Deputy Chief Financial Officer, set to take over as CFO and join the Board of Directors from January 2025. The appointment follows Richard Slape’s decision to step down at year-end, after contributing significantly to Kistos’ expansion and acquisitions. Executive Chairman Andrew Austin highlighted Thomson’s valuable experience from previous roles in finance within the natural resources sector and at PwC.

