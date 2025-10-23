Kissei’s Linzagolix Gains Marketing Approval in Taiwan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Kissei Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4547) ) is now available.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that its GnRH antagonist, Linzagolix, has been approved for marketing in Taiwan under the brand name Yselty, for the treatment of uterine fibroids. This approval, granted to Synmosa Biopharma Corporation, marks a significant step in providing new treatment options for patients in Taiwan and aligns with Kissei’s broader strategy to expand its market presence internationally. The approval’s financial impact has already been factored into Kissei’s earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4547) stock is a Hold with a Yen4473.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kissei Pharmaceutical Co stock, see the JP:4547 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kissei Pharmaceutical Co

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, known for its development and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company focuses on treatments for conditions such as uterine fibroids and endometriosis, with operations extending to Japan, Europe, and other international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 74,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen169.1B

See more insights into 4547 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue