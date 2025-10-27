Kissei Pharmaceutical’s Promising Phase II Trial for Parkinson’s Treatment

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co ((KSPHF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. is conducting a late Phase II clinical trial titled A Late Phase II Clinical Trial of KDT-3594 in Patients With Advanced Parkinson’s Disease With Levodopa. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of KDT-3594 in patients with advanced Parkinson’s Disease (PD) who are already on levodopa. This trial is significant as it explores a potential new treatment option for managing advanced PD symptoms.

Intervention/Treatment: The trial tests KDT-3594, an experimental drug administered orally in escalating doses from 0.25 to 2 mg per day over 17 weeks. The purpose is to assess its effectiveness compared to a placebo in treating advanced PD.

Study Design: This is an interventional, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel group design. Participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary goal is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the drug’s impact on PD symptoms.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 26, 2024, with the latest update submitted on December 3, 2024. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s initiation and the most recent information available, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

Market Implications: The successful development of KDT-3594 could significantly enhance Kissei Pharmaceutical’s market position, potentially boosting its stock performance. Positive trial outcomes may attract investor interest and increase competitiveness in the PD treatment market, where advancements are highly sought after.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

