Kissei and Ferring Terminate Co-promotion Agreement for Desmopressin Products

The latest announcement is out from Kissei Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4547) ).

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Ferring Pharma Co., Ltd. have announced the termination of their co-promotion agreement for Minirin Melt and Desmopressin formulations in Japan, effective March 31, 2025. After this date, Ferring will assume sole responsibility for the promotion of these drugs, impacting Kissei’s operations in the related therapeutic areas.

More about Kissei Pharmaceutical Co

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a Japanese pharmaceutical company focused on providing innovative pharmaceuticals in the fields of urology, nephrology/dialysis, gynecology, and rare/intractable diseases. It operates with a strong R&D orientation and aims to contribute to society through high-quality pharmaceutical products.

YTD Price Performance: -1.34%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.1B

