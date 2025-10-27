Kirkland Lake Discoveries Unveils Promising Drilling Results at KL West Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Warrior Gold Inc ( (TSE:KLDC) ).

Kirkland Lake Discoveries, a company focused on mineral exploration, announced significant results from its initial drilling program at the KL West Property in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The program revealed high-grade copper sulphides from surface and led to new gold and critical mineral discoveries, indicating a new mineralizing system around the Winnie Pluton. These findings suggest a district-scale exploration opportunity, with the company planning an expanded drilling program supported by over $12 million in secured capital.

More about Warrior Gold Inc

Average Trading Volume: 617,641

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$32.66M

