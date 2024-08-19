Kip McGrath Education Centres Reports Director’s Interest Change

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (AU:KME) has released an update.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited has announced a change in director’s interest, with Storm McGrath now controlling an additional 1,000,000 shares indirectly through KIP MCGRATH INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, as of 25 May 2022. This change comes after the control of KIP MCGRATH INVESTMENTS PTY LTD shifted from Kip McGrath to Storm McGrath. No changes were reported in contracts that would affect a director’s interest.

