Kip McGrath Announces Option Cessations

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (AU:KME) has released an update.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited has announced the cessation of 400,000 options due to the lapse of conditions, effective from August 19, 2024. The options, identified by ASX code KMEAB with an expiry date of October 28, 2026, and an exercise price of $1.1507, were terminated as the necessary conditions were not met. This change in the company’s securities could interest investors tracking Kip McGrath’s financial developments.

