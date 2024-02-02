Kiora Pharmaceuticals Announces Securities Purchase Agreements

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 31, 2024, the Company announced through a press release the signing of Securities Purchase Agreements with several purchasers. The press release, which provides detailed information, is for informational purposes only and is not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or subject to its associated liabilities, nor is it incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless explicitly stated in those filings.

