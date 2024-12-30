Kintor’s Phase III Trial Milestone for Hair Loss Treatment

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd (HK:9939) has released an update.

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd has successfully enrolled its first subject in the Phase III pivotal clinical trial of KX-826 tincture for treating male androgenetic alopecia in China. This trial, involving 25 clinical research centers and 666 patients, aims to assess the efficacy and safety of the 1.0% solution, expected to enhance clinical results compared to previous formulations. The study is anticipated to conclude by the end of 2025, marking a significant step for Kintor in the dermatology market.

