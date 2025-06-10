Kintor Pharmaceutical Successfully Concludes AGM with All Resolutions Passed

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd ( (HK:9939) ) has provided an update.

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited announced that all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 10, 2025, were passed by shareholders via poll. The AGM saw the re-election of several directors and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor. This successful AGM reflects the company’s stable governance and continued commitment to its strategic goals, positively impacting its stakeholders and reinforcing its position in the pharmaceutical industry.

More about Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for unmet medical needs, with a market focus on providing solutions in the healthcare sector.

Average Trading Volume: 3,614,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$638.4M

