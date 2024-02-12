Kintara Advances CMBC Treatment with REM-001 Clinical Trial

Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) has released an update.

Venturing into the realm of medical advancements, the Company recently launched a REM-001 clinical trial, targeting 15 CMBC patients. This study is set to explore the efficacy of REM-001, an innovative photodynamic therapy, by assessing its optimal dosage and refining the trial framework for future Phase 3 research. The trial’s main goal is to measure the effectiveness of the treatment in achieving complete or partial response within 24 weeks.

