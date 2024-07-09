Kinovo PLC Reports Strong Financial Growth

Kinovo PLC (GB:KINO) has released an update.

Kinovo PLC surpassed market expectations with its year-end financial results, showcasing a revenue increase of 2% to £64.1 million and significant growth in profitability, such as a 23% rise in adjusted EBITDA to £6.7 million. The company also successfully concluded its legacy construction projects, freeing up resources to focus on core operations in the areas of Regulation, Regeneration, and Renewables. With a strong start to the new financial year and the anticipation of concluding the final legacy project, Kinovo PLC is poised for another robust performance.

