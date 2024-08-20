Kinovo PLC Issues New Shares Under SIP

Kinovo PLC (GB:KINO) has released an update.

Kinovo PLC has announced the allotment of 248,101 new shares as part of its Share Incentive Plan (SIP), including shares for key management personnel, with 34% of eligible staff participating. Additionally, a former employee has exercised options for 25,000 shares, with both the SIP and exercised shares expected to be admitted to trading on AIM. Following these admissions, Kinovo PLC’s total issued share capital will consist of 63,291,315 shares with equal voting rights.

