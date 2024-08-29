Kinovo PLC Faces Mixed AGM Outcomes

Kinovo PLC (GB:KINO) has released an update.

Kinovo PLC’s recent Annual General Meeting saw the passing of several key resolutions, including the approval of reports and accounts, and re-appointment of a director, but notably failed to re-appoint their auditors and authorize the Long Term Incentive Plan, share allotment, and the disapplication of pre-emption rights. A significant number of votes were cast against these proposals, prompting the Board to seek further discussions with shareholders to understand their concerns.

