Kinovo PLC Appoints PKF Littlejohn LLP as New Auditor

Kinovo PLC ( (GB:KINO) ) has provided an announcement.

Kinovo PLC has announced the appointment of PKF Littlejohn LLP as its new auditor, succeeding Moore Kingston Smith LLP, following a formal tender process. This change is expected to enhance the company’s audit processes, with PKF set to conduct the audit for the financial year ending 31 March 2025, pending shareholder approval.

More about Kinovo PLC

Kinovo PLC is a specialist property services group that focuses on delivering compliance and sustainability solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 14.04%

Average Trading Volume: 112,249

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £41.16M

