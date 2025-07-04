Kingworld Medicines Announces Share Grant Under 2025 Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. ( (HK:1110) ) has issued an update.

Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. has announced the grant of 3,457,600 awarded shares under its 2025 Share Award Scheme, with 1,397,600 shares allocated to connected persons and 2,060,000 shares to non-connected grantees. This grant represents approximately 0.56% of the company’s total issued share capital. The allocation of shares is based on the grantees’ positions, performance, and contributions to the company, and the shares are set to vest on July 4, 2025.

